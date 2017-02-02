Morawiecki: Poland does not need pressure from EU to fight smog problem

Poland does not need pressure from the EU to fight its smog problem and limit its CO2 emissions, Deputy Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said commenting in response to the implication from the European Commission that Brussels will use the smog issue in climate talks with Warsaw. “We need no pressure, we need no stimulation to act,” Morawiecki…
