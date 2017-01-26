Morawiecki signs agreement to continue work with GE

January 26, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s Minister of Economic Development and Finance, Mateusz Morawiecki, has signed an agreement for strategic cooperation with American conglomerate General Electric (GE), the Minister announced to reporters on Thursday. “It’s about supporting the development of the Polish economy and industrial modernization,” said Morawiecki, indicating that, as a result of cooperation with GE, Polish enterprises have…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts