Morawiecki signs agreement to continue work with GE

Poland’s Minister of Economic Development and Finance, Mateusz Morawiecki, has signed an agreement for strategic cooperation with American conglomerate General Electric (GE), the Minister announced to reporters on Thursday. “It’s about supporting the development of the Polish economy and industrial modernization,” said Morawiecki, indicating that, as a result of cooperation with GE, Polish enterprises have…
