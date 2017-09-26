Morawiecki still hopes for OFE reform to be launched next years

September 26, 2017 Poland AM

Despite earlier media reports that due to disagreements between Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki and Labor Minister Elżbieta Rafalska, the OFE pension fund reform will be shelved. However, Morawiecki still claims that the overhaul should take place next year. “2018 is the year when we want to launch this reform,” he said, adding that his take…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts