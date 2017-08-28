Morawiecki: This year’s deficit to be around 2.5% of GDP

Poland’s general government deficit be around 2.5 percent of gross domestic product this year, Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said. “This budget for sure will be a very safe one. I think that the general government deficit will oscillate at around 2.5 percent, maybe a little bit more,” Morawiecki explained.

The EU threshold is set at 3 percent.

“Investments are often associated with contributions by the state and local governments, and we see that Q2 is already much better than last year. The whole public finance sector deficit may amount to PLN 50-51 billion, while the budget deficit, which is measured by the national methodology, will be lower than this amount – perhaps even lower than PLN 40 billion,” Morawiecki said.