Morawiecki: Unemployment at natural level, investments to grow 6-7% in Q4

Poland’s unemployment rate is close to the natural unemployment level, and will not decrease by much, Deputy PM and Finance and Development Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. “Unemployment in Poland, which Eurostat estimated at 4.6 percent recently is not only at a historic low, but it is also at the natural level for our economy, which means…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.