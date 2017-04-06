Morawiecki: We have ‘understanding’ with the US on LNG exports

Poland’s Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, said after his meeting with the US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, that both sides will work on a deal to export US LNG to Poland. “The word agreement is probably premature. Understanding? Absolutely,” Morawiecki said during his visit to the US. Poland would like to import US LNG to its…
Related Posts
-
Morawiecki talks to Perry about LNG impo...April 5, 2017
-
Moody’s upgrades Poland’s GD...March 27, 2017
-
PGNiG extends LNG deal with Qatar...March 14, 2017
-
Capital pension system legislation to be...March 12, 2017