Morawiecki: We have ‘understanding’ with the US on LNG exports

Poland’s Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, said after his meeting with the US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, that both sides will work on a deal to export US LNG to Poland. “The word agreement is probably premature. Understanding? Absolutely,” Morawiecki said during his visit to the US. Poland would like to import US LNG to its…



