More Nowy Targówek apartments on offer in Warsaw

Image: Atal

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Atal has launched sales of apartments in the fourth phase of its Nowy Targówek residential project located on ul. św. Wincentego in the Targówek district of the Polish capital. On offer are a total of 101 housing units in three five-story buildings, which are scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2019. The entire Nowy Targówek development will be developed in seven phases. The first three phases of the investment comprise a total of more than 420 apartments. According to Mateusz Juroszek, vice president of the management board at Atal, there is much buyer interest in the project with the company having sold 126 housing units in the scheme between January and August.