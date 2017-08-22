More Ogrody Wilanów apartments on offer in Warsaw

Image: Robyg

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Robyg has launched sales of apartments in the latest phase of its Ogrody Wilanów project in Warsaw. On offer are 73 units, which are scheduled to be completed in the final quarter of 2019. When fully developed, the scheme is expected to comprise a total of 225 homes. The Ogrody Wilanów development is located in the popular Miasteczko Wilanów area of the Wilanów district of the Polish capital. Due to strong demand for apartments in the project, the scheme is being developed faster than was originally planned, said Joanna Chojecka, the sales director at Robyg.