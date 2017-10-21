More Robyg apartments on sale in Warsaw’s Białołęka

Image: Robyg

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed developer Robyg has launched sales of apartments in a new phase of its Osiedle Życzliwa Praga residential project in the Białołęka district of Warsaw. On offer are 90 housing units, which are scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2019. The entire investment is expected to comprise approximately 700 homes when fully developed. Robyg is currently also working on projects located in the Bemowo, Mokotów, Wola, Ursus and Wilanów districts of Warsaw. By the end of this year, the company plans to launch a scheme located in the Włochy district of the city.