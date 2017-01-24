More than 2,400 projects submitted in the fourth edition of the Warsaw civil budget

Residents of Warsaw suggested more than 2,400 projects in the fourth edition of the civil budget, the city informed on Tuesday. The winning ideas will be implemented in 2018. There will be more than PLN 61 million available for the projects. Ideas can be submitted by midnight on Monday on the website and in hard copy at…
Related Posts
-
The capital’s sports and rec facilities ...January 4, 2017
-
Court orders Russia to pay building fees...November 10, 2016
-
Nielsen to employ 700 in new Warsaw oper...October 28, 2016
-
Will Warsaw become the new financial cap...October 17, 2016