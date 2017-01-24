More than 2,400 projects submitted in the fourth edition of the Warsaw civil budget

January 24, 2017 Poland AM

Residents of Warsaw suggested more than 2,400 projects in the fourth edition of the civil budget, the city informed on Tuesday. The winning ideas will be implemented in 2018. There will be more than PLN 61 million available for the projects. Ideas can be submitted by midnight on Monday on the website and in hard copy at…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts