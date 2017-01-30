More than 600 new jobs for Łódź SEZ 

Ten new business permits for the Łódź Special Economic Zone will result in over 600 new jobs and investments worth nearly PLN 500 million. Six companies are debutants in the Łódź Special Economic Zone and four businesses will develop their current activities.   “We value both new companies as well as those who decide to continue…

