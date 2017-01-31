More than half of Poles think that the country is heading in the wrong direction – Survey

January 31, 2017 Poland AM

Some 53 percent of Poles believe that things in the country are going in the wrong direction, 33 percent consider the situation to be good, and 14 percent have no opinion, according to a survey by TNS Poland. “Compared to December 2016, in January, the percentage of positive ratings increased by 4 percentage points, while there was a…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts