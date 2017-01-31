More than half of Poles think that the country is heading in the wrong direction – Survey

Some 53 percent of Poles believe that things in the country are going in the wrong direction, 33 percent consider the situation to be good, and 14 percent have no opinion, according to a survey by TNS Poland. “Compared to December 2016, in January, the percentage of positive ratings increased by 4 percentage points, while there was a…
Related Posts
-
50% of Poles don’t like the direction Po...December 5, 2016
-
Poll: Duda’s assessment worsening...September 30, 2016
-
CBOS: 61% of Poles support Sunday trade ...September 29, 2016
-
Poland ranked 25th in Expat Ranking 2016...September 28, 2016