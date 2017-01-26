More than one-third of bankers predict a ‘better year’ ahead – TNS survey

January 26, 2017 Poland AM

Customer research organization Kantar TNS, which specializes in providing advice to businesses in the areas of client relations and innovation, reported that 33 percent of bankers it surveyed believe that 2017 will be worse for their businesses than 2016. However, the survey also reported that 37 percent thought the coming year would be better, while…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts