Most Poles plan to retire as soon as possible – study

According to the report published by the Warsaw School of Economics, 59.1 percent of Poles plan to retire as soon as they’ll reach the retirement age, only 29.1 percent plan on working longer, while 11.1 percent will “actively seek retirement before reaching the necessary age, even if it will result in lower retirement,” the report…
Related Posts
-
Duda proposes law on lowering retirement...September 21, 2015
-
Duda calls for second referendum...August 20, 2015
-
Population of Poland decreases...July 23, 2015
-
Duda to tackle retirement age first...June 24, 2015