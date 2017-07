WSE-listed builder Mostostal Warszawa has signed a PLN 52.59 million deal with state-owned, WSE-listed real estate holding Polski Hoilding Nieruchomości’ unit PHN SPV 13 to build two apartment buildings with accompanying infrastructure in Warsaw, the company said in a filing.

According to the contract’s terms, the construction is set to be completed within 23 months after a handover of the site to Mostostal.