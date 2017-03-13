Multi-speed Europe will break EU – Kaczyński

The idea of multi-speed Europe is nothing but an attempt to dismantle the European Union, Jarosław Kaczyński, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party said at a press conference. “Today, the problem of multi-speed European Union, which is in fact a breaking up of its unity, becomes real,” Kaczyński said. He also…
