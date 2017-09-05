Multi-speed Europe will lead to its end – Duda

The European Union will become less attractive to some member states if it implements a “multi-speed” strategy, and break up ultimately, President Andrzej Duda said during his speech at the Economic Forum in Krynica. “A division of the bloc into a multi-speed union will not be beneficial … politically, will not be beneficial economically,” he…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.