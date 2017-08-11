Murapol buying land for major Warsaw project

Murapol, one of the largest residential developers in Poland, has signed a preliminary agreement for the purchase of approximately 4.4 hectares of land in the Ursus district of Warsaw as it continues to strengthen its presence in the city. The acquisition of the plot, which is valued at almost PLN 45.8 million, will allow the company to develop (in three phases) a project comprising a total of 569 apartments in fifteen buildings.

Warsaw is a key market for Murapol, which wants to be one of the leading developers in the city, said management board president Michał Sapota. He added that the company’s strategy envisions the development of at least ten projects in the Warsaw market annually. Murapol has been active in Warsaw since 2011 and is currently developing two residential schemes there. Apart from the new investment in Ursus, the developer is now working on a further six future projects in the Polish capital, which will comprise a total of around 3,200 apartments.