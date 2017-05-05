Murapol buying more land in Siewierz Jeziorna

Developer Murapol has signed a preliminary agreement for the purchase of more than four hectares of land in Siewierz Jeziorna near Katowice from Chmielowskie, a subsidiary of Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed investment company Alta. The value of the transaction, which is expected to allow Murapol to develop around 16,000 sqm of usable residential space, is valued at approximately PLN 10 million. The developer, which has already completed one housing project in Siewierz Jeziorna and signed several other preliminary agreements regarding the purchase of sites (able to accommodate a total of some 28,000 sqm of usable residential space) there, plans to launch construction work on the most recently secured plots in 2020. Chmielowskie owns approximately 120 hectares of land in Siewierz Jeziorna where it envisions a major residential neighborhood with around 10,000 inhabitants. The company sells portions of the huge site to developers, with five currently developing their projects in the location. To date, 24 buildings have been completed on the site, while a further 16 are under construction.