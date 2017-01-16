Murapol buys land for new residential project in Łódź

Murapol, one of the largest residential developers in Poland, has acquired approximately 0.6 hectares of development land located at the intersection of ul. Sobolowa and ul. Piłsudskiego in Łódź. The company will develop a new housing project called Murapol Widzew on the plot, which will comprise 199 apartments offering a total of around 9,100 sqm of usable space. In the first phase of the scheme, which has already been put up for sale, the developer will develop a ten-storey building with 99 housing units. This is the third development of Murapol in Łódź, with the company now also working on investments located on ul. Wróblewskiego (almost 2,100 apartments) and on ul. Piłsudskiego (almost 300 apartments). The company, which is currently present in 12 cities across Poland, last year sold a total of 3,042 apartments. The developer hopes to be able to offload approximately 4,000 housing units in 2017.