Murapol wants to increase its stake in Awbud to 66%

August 10, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed real eastate developer Murapol has called up the tender for 10,52 stake in WSE-listed builder Awbud at PLN 7.5 apiece. If the tender is successful, Murapol will increase its stake in Awbud to 66 percent. The buyers do not plan on delisting the company. “This is a long-term investment, and we plan on developing…

