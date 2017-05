Zbigniew Wodecki, a Polish musician and composer, most famous for singing the Polish theme to the animated series Maya the Bee passed away at the age of 67. Wodecki was one of Poland’s best-known singers, musicians, composers and trumpet players. He called himself a “singing musician.” He started playing music at the age of five,…



Log In Buy Subscription This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.