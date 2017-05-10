Nagel-Group to occupy 6,000 sqm at Panattoni park near Poznań

Logistics company Nagel-Group has leased more than 6,000 sqm of warehouse space at the Panattoni Park Poznań VIII logistics center, which developer Panattoni Europe is now developing in Komorniki near Poznań. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The Panattoni Park Poznań VIII park will consist of two buildings comprising a total of approximately 85,000 sqm of space. It will be located near the A4 motorway, about 13 kilometers from the city center of Poznań.