Nagel-Group to occupy 6,000 sqm at Panattoni park near Poznań

Logistics company Nagel-Group has leased more than 6,000 sqm of warehouse space at the Panattoni Park Poznań VIII logistics center, which developer Panattoni Europe is now developing in Komorniki near Poznań. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. The Panattoni Park Poznań VIII park will consist of two buildings comprising a total of approximately 85,000 sqm of space. It will be located near the A4 motorway, about 13 kilometers from the city center of Poznań.
Related Posts
-
Panattoni, Marvipol selling Warsaw logis...April 28, 2017
-
Panattoni completes 32,000-sqm logistics...April 13, 2017
-
Panattoni to develop 100,000-sqm distrib...April 11, 2017
-
Panattoni to develop 79,000-sqm BTS proj...March 30, 2017