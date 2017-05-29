Naimski: US LNG imports could undermine Gazprom

May 29, 2017 Poland AM

According to Piotr Naimski, government’s proxy for energy infrastructure, imports of LNG from the US could significantly hurt Gazporom’s dominant position in Europe. However transport costs prevent that from happening. “The price offered in future contracts by potential US exporters is linked to the Henry Hub in the US, and not, for example, to the…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts