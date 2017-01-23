NATO operation in Poland claims more serious injuries

Slippery, snow-covered roads were blamed for an accident involving an American military vehicle, near Żagań, in southwestern Poland. The accident occurred close to the military base where several hundred US soldiers are stationed as part of NATO’s Operation Atlantic Resolve, the DailyMail reported on Sunday. The truck was carrying tank ammunition and, according to investigators,…
Related Posts
-
First American soldiers arrive in Poland...January 9, 2017
-
Szczerski wants more NATO forces in Pola...August 18, 2015
-
New leader of NATO corps in Szczecin...August 13, 2015
-
NIK: Poland notorious for dangerous road...November 4, 2014