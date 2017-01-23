NATO operation in Poland claims more serious injuries

January 23, 2017 Poland AM

Slippery, snow-covered roads were blamed for an accident involving an American military vehicle, near Żagań, in southwestern Poland. The accident occurred close to the military base where several hundred US soldiers are stationed as part of NATO’s Operation Atlantic Resolve, the DailyMail reported on Sunday. The truck was carrying tank ammunition and, according to investigators,…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts