NATO should help solve Smoleńsk crash case – Defense Minister

February 16, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said during the NATO summit in Brussels, that the alliance should get involved in helping Poland clarify all the issues regarding the Smoleńsk plane crash that killed 96 people, including Polish President Lech Kaczyński, twin brother of the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław. “It seems…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts