NATO should help solve Smoleńsk crash case – Defense Minister

Poland’s Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said during the NATO summit in Brussels, that the alliance should get involved in helping Poland clarify all the issues regarding the Smoleńsk plane crash that killed 96 people, including Polish President Lech Kaczyński, twin brother of the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław. “It seems…
Related Posts
-
Polish army working with NATO troops...January 30, 2017
-
Operation Assurance becomes official – U...January 13, 2017
-
4,000 US troops to be stationed in Polan...December 13, 2016
-
PGZ plans to produce Patriot missiles in...December 1, 2016