NBP: asset management fees should be limited and diversified

September 27, 2017 Poland AM

Poland should diversify asset management fees of TFIs investment funds based on the investment risk profile, the central bank (NBP) said in its opinion to a draft bill on financial instruments. “The past few years have shown that there is no significant reduction in the level of fees charged to the assets of the funds,…

