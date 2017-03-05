NBP: Bank profits down by 29.1% in January

The net profit of the Polish banking sector in January amounted to PLN 817 million, a 29.1 percent drop y/y, the data from the Poland’s Central Bank (NBP) showed. Profits from interest grew by 11.1 percent y/y to PLN 3.42 billion, fees and commissions grew by 9.2 percent to PLN 1.07 billion. Profits from the…
