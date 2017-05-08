NBP: banks expect flat demand for loans in Q2

May 8, 2017 Poland AM

According to a survey conducted by Poland’s Central Bank (NBP), the banks don’t expect a major shift in demand for loans in Q2, despite not planning any further changes to the lending criteria, which were tightened in Q1. The only segment where they expect an increase is for long-term corporate loans. In housing loans, banks…

