NBP: Consumer and housing loans up in February

The value of consumer credits increased by 0.2 percent or PLN 302 million in February month-on-month and reached PLN 165 billion, the Poland’s Central Bank (NBP) announced.

The value of mortgages increased by 0.1 percent in February m/m to PLN 404.4 billion. The value of such credits denominated in PLN grew by 0.7 percent m/m, while the value of mortgages denominated in foreign currencies decreased by 0.6 percent m/m.

Furtrmore, total stock of corporate loans increased by 0.7 percent or PLN 2.23 billion to PLN 300 billion.