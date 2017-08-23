NBP: Consumer, corporate loans up, while mortgages drop in July

The value of consumer credits increased by 0.6 percent or PLN 1 billion in July month-on-month and reached PLN 171.4 billion, the Poland’s Central Bank (NBP) announced.

The value of mortgages decreased by 0.6 percent in July m/m to PLN 404.1 billion. The value of such credits denominated in PLN grew by 0.9 percent m/m, while the value of mortgages denominated in foreign currencies decreased by 3.3 percent m/m.

Furthermore, the total stock of corporate loans edged up by 0.4 percent to PLN 308.86 billion.