NBP: FX loans are the main source of risk for financial system stability

Orbis to open combo hotel in Poznań in 2... Hotel chain Orbis Hotel Group has started the modernization of the Novotel Poznań Centrum hotel in Poznań, which will be turned into a combo hotel combining two brands – ibis and Novotel – under one roof. The ibis Poznań Centrum hotel will occupy the...

Panattoni launches 25,000-sqm logistics ... Warehouse developer Panattoni Europe will build a 25,000-sqm facility for logistics firm DSV Solutions in Pęcice, south of Warsaw. The project was launched on March 23 and will be completed by July 2017. The facility will be erected on a 7.17 ha site...

Developer Angel Poland Group has announced a luxury hospitality project in Kraków, which will be accommodated in a historic tenement house located on ul. Stradomska in the center of the city. The scheme will include a five-star hotel with an estimate...

Apartments construction up 1.9% y/y in F... Poland recorded a 1.9 percent year-on-year increase in the number of apartments under construction at end-February to 727.8k, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a statement.