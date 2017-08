The M3 Money supply increased in July by PLN 3.5 billion in nominal terms reaching PLN 1.3 trillion, according to data published by the NBP.

Deposits of local government institutions recorded a 2.5 percent increase to PLN 50.9 billion. Meanwhile, the value of corporate deposits increased by PLN 0.8 billion to PLN 247.2 billion.

Households’ volume of deposits grew in July by PLN 1.1 billion to a total of PLN 711.6 billion.