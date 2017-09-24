NBP: Money supply up by PLN 5.6 bln

The M3 money supply increased in August by PLN 5.6 billion in nominal terms reaching PLN 1.3 trillion, according to data published by the NBP.

The value of corporate deposits increased by PLN 2.8 billion to PLN 250 billion.

Households’ volume of deposits grew in July by PLN 2.1 billion to a total of PLN 713.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the debt of central government institutions increased by PLN 3.8 billion to PLN 221.8 billion, corporate debt grew by PLN 3.5 billion to PLN 358.7 billion, while households debt grew by PLN 1.3 billion to PLN 673.1 billion.