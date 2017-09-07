NBP reserves drop in August

Poland’s Central Bank’s (NBP) reserves stood at €92.19 billion at end-August and were €1.4 billion lower than last month, according to the NBP’s official reserve data. Reserves denominated in USD have dropped by $100 million to $109.68 billion.

The NBP invests reserves in typical instruments used by central banks. Mostly in the government securities, some of it in securities issued by international institutions and government agencies. A small amount is held in deposits with banks with a high credit rating and gold.