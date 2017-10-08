NBP reserves grow in September

Poland’s Central Bank’s (NBP) reserves stood at €94.36 billion at end-September and were €2.2 billion higher than last month, according to the NBP’s official reserve data. Reserves denominated in USD have increased by $1.7 billion to $111.35 billion.

The NBP invests reserves in typical instruments used by central banks. Mostly in the government securities, some of it in securities issued by international institutions and government agencies. A small amount is held in deposits with banks with a high credit rating and gold.