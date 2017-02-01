NBP to issue PLN 500 note this month

February 1, 2017 Poland AM

Poland’s Central Bank (NBP) will issue a new PLN 500 note on February 10. The note will have King Jan III Sobieski, maintaining the chronological order of the series which honors Polish kings. The initial designs were made back in 1994. The note was designed by Andrzej Heidrich who created other Polish banknotes currently in…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts