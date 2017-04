Poland Central Bank (NBP) had a PLN 9.2 billion profit last year, up from PLN 8.28 billion in 2015. The record-high result stems mostly from foreign exchange adjustments and reserve funds management, NBP said in a statement.

According to Polish law, NBP transfers 95 percent of the profit to the state budget, which would be some PLN 8.73 billion. The budget for 2017, assumes that this year’s transfer will be at PLN 627.5 million.