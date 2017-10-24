NC Investment to start new residential project in Warsaw

Image: NC Investment

Developer NC Investment will next month launch construction work on a new residential project in Warsaw, which will be located on ul. Fajansowa in the Włochy district of the city. The scheme will involve the development of two buildings featuring three and seven stories, and comprising 44 and 135 apartments respectively. They are scheduled to be completed after 18 months with NC Construction to act as the general contractor. NC Investment is currently working on seven developments across Warsaw.