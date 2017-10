Image: Colliers International

Premium paid TV platform nc+ has leased over 1,300 sqm of space in the Emerald Office Center complex in Katowice. The company will open a call center in the location later this month. Colliers International and Knight Frank represented the tenant and the owner of the property in the lease negotiations respectively. Emerald Office Center, until recently known as Reinhold Center, comprises a total of more than 10,700 sqm of office space in two buildings.