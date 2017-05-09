NCBiR to launch PLN 1 bln program for Polish universities

The National Research and Development Agency of Poland (NCBiR), an executive agency of the Ministry of Science, will launch a PLN 1 billion program for the Polish universities this month, deputy science minister Piotr Dardziński said. “The program will promote the system-wide changes on Polish universities. Schools will be able to use the funds, provided…
