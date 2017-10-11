Nearly 135,000 sqm of retail space completed in Q3 – Colliers

Almost 135,000 sqm of new retail space was completed across Poland in the third quarter of this year, which brought the total existing stock in the country to approximately 11.3 million sqm, according to the latest report by Colliers International. Galeria Północna (64,000 sqm) in Warsaw is the largest retail project to have been opened in the period. Almost 620,000 sqm of retail area is now under construction in the Polish market, of which 29 percent is scheduled to be completed before the end of 2017. The total 2017 supply of retail space is expected to reach 350,000 sqm. At the end of September, the average vacancy rate in shopping centers located in the eighteen biggest Polish cities stood at 4.1 percent. The lowest rate was recorded in Warsaw (2.6 percent) and the highest one in Katowice (5.9 percent), the Colliers International study said.