Nearly half of young Poles are skeptical about democracy – report

As many as 42 percent of young Poles (aged 16-26) are skeptical about democracy as a form of government, a study conducted by the TUI Foundation revealed. The survey looked at 6,000 young people from Britain, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, and Spain. The most sceptical are from France (42 percent), Italy (45 percent) and…
