Nearly PLN 1 billion investment to transportation infrastructure in Katowice

The Operational Program of Infrastructure and Environment will invest an additional PLN 885 million in modernizing the tram infrastructure in the Katowice conurbation, an area covering several hundred square kilometers and several cities, according to a release from the region’s development agency. The Silesian Trams company will construct and repair almost 150 kilometers of track,…
Related Posts
-
Poles to have visa-free access to Kazakh...January 1, 2017
-
Coal sales, production down in 2016...January 1, 2017
-
Poland gets Da Vinci painting back...January 1, 2017