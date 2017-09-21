Negotiations on the location of the nuclear plant are advanced – Tchórzewski

Negotiations regarding the location of the Poland’s first nuclear power plant with local communities are advanced, according to the Minister of Energy Krzysztof Tchórzewski. “There is a great understanding and I’d like to thank the inhabitants of these communities. There are two places that are clearly prepared for a nuclear power plant and there is…
