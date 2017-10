Image: Ghelamco Poland

Nest Bank has leased almost 5,000 sqm of office space in the Wołoska 24 building in Warsaw and will move into its new premises in January 2018. CBRE and Nuvalu represented the tenant and the landlord in the lease negotiations respectively. Located in the Służewiec business area of the Mokotów district of Warsaw, Wołoska 24 comprises 21,400 sqm of office space and 1,100 sqm of retail area. The building was completed in 2016 by developer Ghelamco Poland.