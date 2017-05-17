Netflix to develop Witcher series

Image : Shutterstock

Global SVOD provider Netflix will develop a live-action TV series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher saga. “Andrzej Sapkowski has created a rich and memorable world, at once magical and familiar,” said Erik Barmack, Netflix Vice President, international series. “We couldn’t be more excited about bringing Netflix members around the world.” “I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” said Sapkowski. “I’m excited about our efforts together, as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.” Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series.

The series will be co-produced by WSE-listed Platige Image, which according to the deal will get up to PLN 8.9 million if the first season will be produced.

Witcher saga, to date, includes 8 novels and 3 popular video games.