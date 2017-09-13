Netflix to produce Polish-language series

Image : Shutterstock

Global streaming service Netflix will produce its first Polish-language series with acclaimed director Agnieszka Holland at the helm. The yet-untitled series will be a spy thriller set in an alternative history in which Poland is still under the communist rule. “Now, in 2002, twenty years after a devastating terrorist attack in 1982 that halted the course of Poland’s liberation and the subsequent downfall of the Soviet Union, an idealistic law student, and a disgraced police investigator stumble upon a conspiracy that has kept the Iron Curtain standing and Poland living under a repressive police state,” Netflix said.

The untitled eight-episode series will be shot in various cities and regions in Poland and will be released globally next year. “We are really happy that we’ll be able to combine the wonderful experience of the Netflix team, our great American producers, and writer, with Polish talent and a Polish sensibility,” Holland said.

Agnieszka Holland has previously worked for Netflix directing several House of Cards episodes.