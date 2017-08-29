Netia appoints Iwuć as CEO

August 29, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed telecom group Netia appointed its acting CEO Katarzyna Iwuć as its permanent CEO, the company said in a market filing. Iwuć, took over the post in June, when Netia’s then-CEO Tomasz Stopa stepped down from his post effective immediately. Iwuć was the company’s CFO previously, before that, she worked for years in Mennica Polska…

