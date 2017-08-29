Netia appoints Iwuć as CEO

WSE-listed telecom group Netia appointed its acting CEO Katarzyna Iwuć as its permanent CEO, the company said in a market filing. Iwuć, took over the post in June, when Netia’s then-CEO Tomasz Stopa stepped down from his post effective immediately. Iwuć was the company’s CFO previously, before that, she worked for years in Mennica Polska…
Related Posts
-
Netia Q2 profit downAugust 3, 2017
-
Netia CEO resignsJune 1, 2017
-
Netia beats profit expectations...February 16, 2017
-
Netia finalizes TK Telekom takeover...July 21, 2015