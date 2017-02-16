Netia beats profit expectations

WSE-listed telecom had PLN 2.4 million net profit in Q4 compared to PLN loss that analysts expected. In revenues, the company posted a 7.7 percent drop quarter-to-quarter with PLN 371.7 million. For the full 2016 results, the revenue stood at PLN 1.52 billion and were 3 percent lower year-on-year Lower costs helped posting a profit…
Related Posts
-
Netia finalizes TK Telekom takeover...July 21, 2015
-
Netia with green light to purchase TK Te...July 9, 2015
-
Netia to acquire TK TelekomMay 8, 2015
-
MCI to sell Netia shares for nearly PLN ...March 30, 2015