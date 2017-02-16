Netia beats profit expectations

February 16, 2017 Economy, Poland AM

WSE-listed telecom had PLN 2.4 million net profit in Q4 compared to PLN loss that analysts expected. In revenues, the company posted a 7.7 percent drop quarter-to-quarter with PLN 371.7 million. For the full 2016 results, the revenue stood at PLN 1.52 billion and were 3 percent lower year-on-year Lower costs helped posting a profit…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts